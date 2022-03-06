Benin Electricity Distribution Company

By Ochuko Akuopha – Ughelli

Irate youths, weekend, stormed the Ughelli office of the Benin Electricity Company, BDEC, unleashing hostility on some of the company’s staff over prolonged power outage.

The youths who were said to have come from some neighbouring communities, it was gathered, inflicted injuries on the Ughelli Business Manager and four other staff of the company.

It was gathered that the youths arrived the office armed with sticks and broken bottles at about 3 pm on Saturday, destroying windows of the security house, plastic chairs and some facilities in the Business Manager’s office.

ALSO READ: Zero remittance: How N383.09bn deductions wiped out oil revenue

Sources said the youths were angered by the outrageous electricity bills being imposed on them by the company despite the incessant power outage in the communities.

Efforts to reach the Business Manager were abortive at press time as he failed to answer several calls put across to him by our reporter.

A source in the company, however, blamed the power outage in Ughelli and its environs on a recent rainstorm which destroyed some high tension poles in the area.

Vanguard News Nigeria