The C.E.O Poshglow Skincare, Mrs Folashade Omotoyinbo said that childrens skin should be taken care of so as to give them the glow they need.

Omotoyinbo said this at the unveiling of a year old Olorunfemi Avia, as their company’s brand ambassador for Poshglow Skincare product.

Avia was unveiled at a close door ceremony at Poshglow skincare head Office Ikeja, Lagos.

Omotoyinbo said “our kiddies skincare product are essentially formulated to protect and guaranty kiddies skin glow all day long.

“The skin is the largest organ, taking care as a child, prevent future issues.

“The child may be less susceptible to problem like acne during teenage years,” she said.

She disclosed that Poshglow skincare is registered in the UK.

‘Our product are carefully selected and made with the highest quality.

“Our products are highly concentrated and work with immediate effect. They do not contain Parabens nor Phenoxyethanol.

“Our product are designed to suit your pocket size,” she said.

She also said that “we are NAFDAC approved and we have eventually won several reputable awards.

Olorunfemi Avia is a popular actress Bunkumi Oluwasina’s daughter and she was picked as a brand ambassador for the product.

The actress said that she is really excited to have Poshglow skincare identify with her daughter who just clocked a year old.

Nigeria Poshglow Skincare product is one of the leading brand in children’s skin care.

The kiddy’s kit is a newly formulated one

in recent times.

The company had won some awards like; City people online Award 2020; MAYA Awards CEO of the year 2020; Esteem Awards 2021 Honorary Awards; West African Citizens Awards 2019.

Others are West African Youth Honour Awards 2010; Scream All Youth Awards Beauty of CEO of the year 2020, Campus HUBB Awards 2020; The African Outstanding Brands Awards 2018; Congress of Nigeria Youth Awards (Conyo) 2022.