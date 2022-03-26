.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Point of Sale ( POS ) operator and 2 other locals were in hospital following an explosion that rocked the Danmani Community on the outskirts of Kaduna City.

Danmani community near Rigasa was in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Journalists were told that the explosion was near the P.O.S operator’s kiosk by Abubakar Sadiq Mosque in the area.

” The device that exploded was seen close to a motorcycle ‎belonging to the POS operator in the community,” a local said.

“The explosion hurts the POS operator. He was taken to the hospital. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment because his legs and fingernails were badly affected. The case has been reported to the police. 2 other residents were also injured. Police bomb experts came and detonated another explosive,” he alleged.

“The P.OS operator was unconscious in Hospital, the two others had mild injuries,” he said.

Journalists were awaiting police reaction on the development.

Vanguard News Nigeria