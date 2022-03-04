By Joy Mazoje

Controversial musician, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as ‘Portable‘ has put many users on social media in hysteria with his tweet concerning the forthcoming Headies award.

The organizers of “the Headies” on Tuesday announced the 15th edition of the award show that celebrates Nigerian music talents.

The Headies is scheduled to hold outside the country for the first time ever at the Cobb Energy Centre Atlanta, the United States on July 12.

Organizers of the show have announced a Bentley Bentayga 2022 as the prize for the ‘Next Rated’ award category.

It is also stated that there are going to be some new changes to the award show, including new categories and live streaming by major TV and streaming platforms, including CNN and BBC.

Portable lamented that his number one benefactor, Olamide Baddo wasn’t treated fairly at the last award show as he barely received nominations let alone taking home an award despite the new developments made by the organizers of the show.

The fast-rising singer, reminded organisers’ of the award show to do better this time adding he is also deserving of an award this year.

“The thing wey Headies do Olamide that year, we never still forget am. Make dem better do the right thing this year. I deserve one award for there”, the ‘Zazu crooner’ tweeted.

His bold outburst has thrown social media users off balance as many have continued to quiz him over the particular project from him that is worthy enough to earn him an award at ‘The Headies’.

Vanguard News Nigeria