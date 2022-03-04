Sodiq Badru, a popular serial entrepreneur and one of Ogun’s shinning lights in the entrepreneurship world is set to bag the chieftaincy title of 1st Otunba of Ajilete, alongside his beautiful wife, Omolola Badru, as Yeye Otunba Ajilete, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Known for his smart thinking and winning business ideas, Sodiq has quickly climb the ladder of success in Ogun’s private business circle. To say that he has done well for himself is simply stating the obvious. Sodiq, son of former Ogun deputy governor and Iya Addinni of Ogun State, Alhaja Salmot Badru is proving to be his own man – creating his own footsteps in the business world and confidently leading the family’s business to global prominence.

Little wonder, His Royal Highness, HRM Oba Kazeem Aderibigbe, Iludemilade 1, the Alale of Ajilete is honouring Sodiq this weekend with the 1st Otunba title of Ajilete for his modesty contributions to the socio-economic development of Ogun State.

The colourful chieftaincy title ceremony is presently lighting up The Gateway International Market Grounds, Ajilete, Ogun State.