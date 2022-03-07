.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

His Holiness, Pope Francis, has appointed Most Revd (Dr.) Lucius Ugorji, as the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri in Imo State.

Pope Francis, represented by Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, His Grace, Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi, made the announcement on Sunday in Abuja, at the ongoing opening ceremony of the first plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in 2022.

Ugorji will take over from His Grace, Archbishop Anthony l Obinna who has been in that position since March 26, 1994.

Until his appointment, Ugorji was the Bishop of Umuahia and former Apostolic Administrator of Ahiara Diocese.

The new Archbishop of Owerri was born on January 13, 1952. He has first ordained a priest at the age of 25 and was appointed a Bishop by Pope John Paul II when he was 38 years old.

Barely three months ago, he resigned his position as chairman of, Governing Council of Imo State University, Owerri, to the shock of many stakeholders.

He reportedly approached Governor Hope Uzodimma on several occasions on the proper funding of the University with the request that the state-owned tertiary institution cannot run or fund itself.

Ugorji was said to have claimed that he could not understand how Uzodimma expected him to preside over an underfunded and stagnant University as a cleric.

The man of God also observed that IMSU was not being run as an institution of higher learning deserving of Imo State University status and that in order to avoid dabbling into any mess, he opted to resign.

