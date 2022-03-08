By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Nigerians and tourists have been advised to develop the attitude of disposing plastic wastes properly in order to reduce the negative effect of plastic pollution around the beaches in the country.

Professor Francis Asuquo, of the faculty of Oceanography, University of Calabar (UNICAL) gave the advice weekend when he led students of University of Calabar International Demonstration Secondary School to Ibeno Beach, Akwa Ibom State on research and excursion on ‘Negative effects of poor waste management’.

Asuquo, stressed that the research and excursion exercise sponsored by the faculty of Oceanography and partnered with Partnership for the Observation of Global Ocean (POGO)

would help to create awareness of the negative impact of plastic pollution among tourists at the beaches.

He also explained that the students research and excursion exercise was informed on the need to help secondary school students have a diversified knowledge about the marine and terrestrial environment which is part of the curriculum in School.

Prof. Asuquo said, “The most invisible impacts of plastic debris are the ingestion, suffocation and entanglement of hundreds of marine species. Marine wildlife such as seabirds, whales, fish and turtles mistake plastics waste for prey, and most then die of starvation as their stomach becomes filled with plastics.

“The primary sources are from inland waterways that flow into the ocean, direct dumping of solid wastes into the coastal waters and drainages, indiscriminate dropping by tourists during visits to beaches is very dangerous and should properly managed for the sake and benefit of our health system”.

The Professor of Marine Atmosphere and Coastal Research Network, further explained that improper disposal of plastics within the terrestrial and aquatic environment was hazardous to both the human health, and the marine environment.

He stressed that government and other regulatory agencies need to make Laws that regulates improper plastic and other waste disposal at the beaches.

One of the students, Master Vincent Fidelis, an SSS2 Student, expressed dismay over the lackadaisical attitude of individuals and tourists in dumping plastics on within and around the Ibeno beach, adding that he expects beaches to be kept clean and attractive.

In their separate remarks, Miss Able-God Onda, Miss Agube Success and Miss Antonia Iya-Nya expressed concern that nothing was being done to address poor waste disposal in the country, and advised that punishing defaulters of environmental laws would serve as a deterrent to all members of the public.