By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE Lagos State Police Command, through Area E, has wadded into the industrial dispute between Organised Labour and a Lagos based Ukraine Sugar Manufacturing Company, Dogan Sugar Limited, to avoid total breakdown of law and orders in the Amuwo-Odofin industrial area of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, LGA, of Lagos State.

Dogan Sugar Limited, a subsidiary of Ata Limited Company Ukraine, a sugar manufacturing company with headquarters in Ukraine and the National Union of Food, Beverages and Tobacco Employees, NUFBTE, have been in dispute over the company’s refusal to allow its workers to join Union among others.

The company which has been accused of unfair Labour practices among other inhuman treatment of workers was last week picketed by leaders of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the NUFBTE over perceived maltreating of Nigerian employees, contrary to the country’s labour law.

Led by the state NLC Chairman, Funmilayo Sessy, the picketers accused the firm of casualising most of its employees, operating under poor and unfriendly environment, paying slave wages and refusing for the employees to join a Union to articulate and negotiate collective bargaining agreement, CBA, for better conditions of service for the workers.

Some of the placards displayed during the picketing bore inscriptions such as “Enough of casualisation, sexual harassment, enough of modern slavery.”

The picketing which allegedly enjoyed the support of the host community, created tension in the industrial area and its environs prompting the intervention of the police to avoid a breakdown of law and orders.

Vanguard’s investigation revealed that following the intervention of officers of Area E, both parties may sign an agreement Monday 21, 2022 resolving their disagreement and maintaining industrial peace.

Speaking during the picketing, Sessy among others said the picketing was aimed at curbing anti-workers practices, noting that the attention of the Organised Labour drawn was to the situation as a result of anti-labour activities such as dehumanisation, exploitation, sexual harassment among others.

According to her, the NLC and the NUFBTE were invited to come and rescue the workers from modern-day slavery; lamented that “this issue has been on since last year. There was a negotiation between the company and the unions which also involved the Ministry of Labour and Employment. But at the point of signing the agreement which would liberate the workers, the management of Dogan Sugar refused the signing at the last minute.

“We are here to defend the interest of the workers and we are closing down the companies over anti-workers actions against them by their employers. The firm has refused to allow them to unionise and has been engaging in other anti-labour practices such as exploitation, casualisation among others.”

Corroborating, the General Secretary, NUFBTE, Mike Olanrewaju, said the Union had received several petitions from the workers over several anti-labour practices, saying “Before taking this action, we ensure proper investigation of all the allegations. All of the allegations were confirmed with pieces of evidence.

“We have had three meetings with the management of Dogan Sugar Limited and we had an agreement. All of us have signed the agreement except the management of the company who refused to sign it at the last minute. The fact is that workers here are seriously suffering. They are going through what we call modern slavery.”

Reacting, the Operation Manager of the company, Mr Paul Ekele, said among others “The point is that this company is not unionised and we have never gotten any grievance from our workers or any issue of maltreatment. And the union can never come and impose anything on a company that is not unionised. We have not gotten anything from them prior to this. We are surprised because we cannot go in or come out.”