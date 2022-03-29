



The Police Command in Kwara have neutralised three suspected kidnappers with the help of Kwara vigilantes group and local hunters.

The incident happened at Obbo Ile/Osi forest in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, the police said.

The spokesman of the Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin.

The statement said the operatives of the Tactical Team of the Kwara Police Command in conjunction with the vigilance team and local hunters, were on the trail of the kidnappers who were abducting and in few cases killing their victims in Kwara South Senatorial District.

“Especially the recent kidnap and killings of a political party women leader and others in Obbo, Eruku and Isapa axis.

“During exchange of fire between the kidnappers and the joint teams of local hunters, vigilance and police, three of the kidnappers were neutralised, while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“Exhibits recovered from the alleged kidnappers include one cut-to-size locally made pistol, one locally made gun, four cutlasses, a bunch of charms, two half-eaten roasted yams, one empty water bottle, and six expended cartridges.

“One of the neutralised kidnappers was identified as Dogo, who had been in the wanted list of the police for the killing of one Femi Afolayan for failure to pay ransom sometime in February 2022.

“Efforts are ongoing to track and arrest the fleeing kidnappers to enable freeing the axis that has lately been termed a danger zone by the citizens of the area,” thecstatement read in part.

It said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, has read a riot act to criminals to pack their bags and baggage and leave the state.

It added that the command is double charged to ensure that citizens and residents of the state sleep with their two eyes closed.

The police boss however urged residents of the state to continue to work with security agencies by exposing criminal elements in their localities.



Vanguard News Nigeria