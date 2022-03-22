By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Police Command, yesterday, paraded Pastor Chidi Samuel Ejiogu and his assistant, Paul Zakari, over the mysterious death of a 20-year-old woman, Favour Okumazor, who was until her death, a member of his fellowship, Life Builders Network.

Chidi was said to have led Favour and some members of the fellowship to a remote location in Oyan village in Ogun State on October 2, 2021, without the consent of her parents for what he termed ‘Bible study.’

The Police Commissioner in the state, Lanre Bankole, who paraded the two pastors before newsmen at state Police command headquarters, Eleweran, said detectives were still investigating.

According to Bankole, while the programme progressed, a wave of strange ailments struck them with every participant reporting one form of illness or the other.

He said: “Favour was said to have had bouts of stooling and vomiting, and for lack of first aid or accessible healthcare facility, she passed away in the night and was buried immediately in the strange village without her family being notified.

“A survivor, who fled the weird Bible study retreat in the said far-flung village, reported the experience to the Police and also led detectives to the location where Pastor Chidi and his assistant were arrested.”

Speaking with Vanguard, Chidi attributed their experience to “spiritual attack,” stressing that he had thought he could use “faith” to deliver and heal the afflicted members when on the day three of the retreat, he observed that they were all down with “strange illnesses.”

According to him, he regretted not seeking medical help to address the health emergency instead of resorting to “prayer and faith.”

He also regretted burying Favour in the remote village without informing her parents.

He said: “Since this fellowship started in 2018 nothing of such has been recorded. All of us were struck down by an unknown sickness. We did not know what happened, we realised one morning when we woke up that she was dead. We did not know what to do, so, we had to bury her. We are very sorry and we apologise to her parents for not seeking their consent before burying her. That was the mistake we made.”

Also, Bankole paraded a local hunter, one Saheed Ogundahun, for allegedly killing a herdsman in Ewekoro, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

According to Bankole, Ogundahun was arrested on March 13 for killing the “Fulani herdsman with a dane gun.”

Bankole explained that the said Ogundahun after killing the herder, also “buried him in his farm in Ewekoro.”

