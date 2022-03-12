By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command paraded the remains of four terrorists killed by its operatives when they foiled a terrorists attack, raided and burnt down three of their camps within Katsina State.

The police also recovered two operational motorcycles belonging to the terrorists, 131 rustled cows and 55 sheep in the course of the operation.

The spokesman Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah disclosed this on Saturday while addressing newsmen at the state force headquarter.

According to him, “the four terrorists were neutralized when the command received credible intelligence report that terrorists in their numbers, riding on motorbikes, well-armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked Yanmama village in Malumfashi LGA where they rustled animals and were heading back to the forest.

“The DPO Kankara was quickly alerted to block their exit route into the Rugu forest which his team succeeded in doing at Kanyar-Nogora, Kukar-Sheka village, Kankara LGA where they engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, killed three of them in the process and recovered seven cows.

Same day, the Dutsima police area Commander and his team foiled another terrorists attack at Tugu Gari village in Matazu LGA where the hoodlums rustled an unspecified number of domestic animals.

The Dutsima area Commander and his team blocked the hoodlums at Yantumaki forest, engaged them in a gun duel, neutralized one of them and recovered thirty-two (32) cows and twenty-three (23) sheep.

According to him the police raided and destroyed terrorist hideouts at Yelwa and Hakinbiri, both in Danmusa. Also destroyed in the operation is the hideout of a bandit kingpin, identified as Na-Iraqi, at Safana LGA

The Katsina State Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban, commended and appreciates the efforts of the personnel in repelling the terrorists. He also urged members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies in the ongoing onslaught against terrorism in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria