By Anayo Okoli

ZONE police Ukpo, in charge of Anambra and Enugu states, is investigating allegations of threat to life, assault, use thugs to intimidate people levelled against the Chairman of Umunze Youths Association, Livinus Onuzuruike.

This followed a petition written to the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the zone, by three Umunze citizens, Solomon Obi, Chukwuka Eze and Chukwujekwu Onyebuchi, all youths leaders from the community.

In the petition written by their lawyers, The Law Zoomers, the complainants, narrated how Onuzuruike, together with over 30 other youths, believed to be his thugs, tortured them, particularly Solomon Obi, who sustained serious injuries for which he receives treatment at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, till date.

In fact, Obi is still using a clutch to manage to move around while Onuzuruike mocks him and boasts that nothing would happen.

According to the petition, Livinus, on May 22, 2021, led over 30 youths suspected to be his thugs, who were armed with all sorts of weapons and invaded Izo Square, Umunze to violently disperse a duly convened monthly executive committee meeting of the youths association of Umunze.

He was said to have singled out Solomon Obi and allegedly ordered his thugs to deal with him for opposing his leadership of the youths.

Not satisfied with the torture meted to Obi on that day, the following day, Livinus also led his to thugs to invade his Solomon Obi’s home, where they abducted him and assaulted his wife, Chizoba and broke her phone while she was trying to video her husband being tortured.

They humiliated him and dragged him like a common criminal from his house to a venue the President General of the community was said to be waiting to receive Obi and those being persecuted.

Livinus and his cohorts are notorious for the brigandage manner they handle issues pertaining to the youths in the community.

“We were also informed that on 26th May, 2021, being Wednesday, at about 5.50 to 6.00am, Livinus Onuzuruike and his thugs forcefully broke into the compound of Obi, again with different weapons and when Obi asked him why he decided to invade his home by that time, he commanded his thugs to arrest Obi and told him that the Predident General of the town Union, John Akanyeonu ordered that he should be brought to him.

“We most humbly appeal to you to use your good offices to cause the matter to be properly investigated and the culprits, Livinus Onuzuruike and his thugs prosecuted for the aforementioned offences and to forestall them from further carrying out their deadly threat and to make them face the full wrath of the law”, the petition said.