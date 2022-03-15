By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

Oyo State Police Command, Tuesday, confirmed the arrest of four of its men, who were involved in the alleged shooting of a student of Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, Samuel Akinsuyi, weekend, on Eruwa-Ibadan road.

It said they have been identified, apprehended and currently undergoing debrief accompanied immediately with the commencement of their orderly room trials.

A statement by its spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, said: “The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, Ngozi Onadeko, has ordered full scale investigations into the events that led to the unfortunate shooting incident of Samuel Akinsuyi along Eruwa-Ibadan road on Friday.

“In furtherance to the above, the Commissioner of Police, therefore, appeals for calm and affirms the assurances of a thorough and diligent investigation into demystifying the actions that led to incident with adequate sanctions meted out in accordance to relevant laws and statutes.

“Further updates would be provided in due course, please.” He stated.

