.

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested one Insp Dele Reuben who was captured in a video harassing a motorist over the now-suspended-tinted-glass permit.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He said that the officer was currently undergoing disciplinary procedures at the State Police Headquarters, Ikeja.

“The policeman harassing a motorist in a video that has gone viral is undergoing orderly room trial.”

Hundeyin said that Reuben’s arrest came on the heels of the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, that the errant officer be identified, arrested and decisively dealt with.

“It is pertinent to reiterate that issuance of tinted-glass permit remains suspended by the force management to enable an upgrade of the tinted-glass-permit portal.

“In effect, while all existing-tinted-glass permits remain valid, issuance of new permits is yet to resume,” the spokesman said.

Hundeyin reiterated the CP’s zero tolerance for harassment, extortion and abuse of rights of the citizens if the state by any police officers.

He assured the general public that the police command in the state under his watch would continually strengthen its internal disciplinary mechanisms.