By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives attached to the Ekiti State Police Command has arrested three suspected kidnappers for abducting a student of Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

The suspects identified as Ojo Babajide, Olajide Nathaniel, both from Ondo State and Adeuyi Adetayo who claimed to be a private soldier serving in Yobe State were arrested following a distressed call received by the Command on March 23rd 2022.

Vanguard learned that at about 10:30 PM on March 23rd, the Command received a distress call that a student of Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) was kidnapped from Oye-Ekiti by unknown hoodlums to an unknown destination.

Upon the receipt of the information, the Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) immediately activated investigation and tracked the suspects to Ifelodun Hotel, Ado-Ekiti where the victim was held hostage inside one of the hotel’s rooms.

Confirming the arrest, the Ekiti State Police Spokesperson, ASP Abutu Sunday said the victim was immediately rescued while three suspects were arrested inside the hotel room.”

“Effort is ongoing for the possible arrest of the other suspect who took to his heels and escaped arrest on sighting the Police.”

“The arrested suspects confessed to the commission of the crime and said that they took the victim and held him hostage for financial purpose,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria