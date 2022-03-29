By Festus Ahon

One Morrison Okomor has been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Tega Okpako.

Morrison Okomor reportedly killed his girlfriend last Thursday in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Confirming the arrest, yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Bright Edafe, said: “A suspect has been arrested over the matter but I cannot say he was the one that killed her until the result of the autopsy is released.”

Meanwhile, the suspect, who was arrested at Police ‘A’ Division in Asaba, according to a reliable source, denied killing the deceased, claiming that there was an argument between him and the deceased, who fell as a result of drunkenness and died.

The suspect, according to the source, said the deceased family raised eyebrows when they saw their daughter’s corpse at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba, where it was deposited.

But, a family source insisted that their daughter was killed by the suspect for ritual purposes, saying: “We were surprised when we saw her corpse at FMC with a very deep hole in her forehead connoting an attack because such a hole cannot be as a result of a fall.

“Tega is not known to be violent and how can she get herself drunk then suddenly fell and gave up the ghost just like that. We are not going to allow the matter to lie low because you can’t just take somebody’s life in the name of love. The police are on top of it now as the boy is claiming innocence because Tega is dead now and the dead can’t talk.”

Vanguard News Nigeria