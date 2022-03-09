.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina Police Command says it succeeded in arresting two out of the suspected killers of 30-years-old Umar Abdullahi Ankalele of Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The late Ankalele, according to the police report was attacked on the 1st March 2022 at his residence along Dogon Awo Feeder Road in Faskari LGA by seven bandits carrying AK47s.

Ankelele, who was said to have resisted being whisked away to the forest, was shot and killed by the bandits, police report disclosed.

The spokesman Katsina Police Command, SP Isah Gambo, disclosed this on Tuesday while parading the two suspects arrested in connection to the killing.

The names of the two suspects in the police net as provided by SP Gambo during the briefing are Nasiru Mohammed 27, and Abubakar Iliyasu 25, both of Faskari LGA.

In the course of interrogations, the duo confessed to committing the crime, saying they were not alone. They gave the names of their other accomplices as follows: Yellow, Samaila, Ibrahim and Sani, all of Yankara, Dajin Yar-Malamai in Faskari LGA.

In their confession, Abubakar Iliyasu said: “Yellow was the one who led the operation. He personally led us into the house to kidnap Ankalele, but when he refused to follow us, one of our members, Abdullahi Iliya, shot and killed him using AK 47 rifle.

“Our ring leader, not happy with the killing of Ankalele, shot and killed Abdullahi Iliya, (Ankalele’s killer) in return.”

Abubakar Iliyasu also disclosed that the late suspect Abdullahi Iliya is his blood brother and they have both participated in several banditry-related crimes within the area.

