By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

Police operatives have arrested a female suspect, Aisha Hassan, who allegedly drugged an okada rider and dispossessed him of his motorcycle at Asaba, Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest in a statement.

“Following a report received by the Area Commander Asaba that on the 23/2/2022 at about 1430hhrs, an Okada rider (Name withheld) carried a lady named Aisha Hassan ‘f’ and one other who pretended to be passengers to Kenu guest house located at Bonsaac.

“On getting to the hotel, the victim stated that the lady brought out drink for them to drink unknown to him that sleeping pills and suspected hard drug have been added to the drink.

“After drinking he slept off and to his greatest surprise, when he woke up he discovered that his red colour unregistered KC Sanya motorcycle with Engine No. 162FMJ510828953, chasis No. IPCKL11M1018611 valued N330,000.00 has been stolen by the suspects.

“The Area commander Asaba ACP Nuhu Hamidu, detailed Police detectives to investigate and ensure that the said suspects are arrested.

“Consequently, the team went on an intelligence-led investigation and arrested one of the suspect named Aisha Hassan. Investigation later revealed that her gang member took the motorcycle to an unknown destination.

“Investigation is ongoing with a view possibly recover the said motorcycle and to arrest the fleeing suspect,” the statement read.

