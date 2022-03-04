.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Police in the FCT has arrested one Mr Abubakar Marshall over Mr Omoyele Sowore’s failure to report back to the Police.

Recall the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore was arrested on the 24th of February 2022 as a result of a petition against Sahara Reporters Foundation and Mr Omoyele Sowore for criminal defamation, injurious falsehood publication of news known to be false contrary to section 391, 392, 393, 394, 395 and 418 of the Penal code of Northern Nigeria” by former member House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko through his lawyers Trifold Law & Partners.

After taking Sowore on bail that day, all efforts to get him to return him (Sowore) to the Police has failed as he would not pick up calls or return messages and calls.

The petition signed by Bryan U. Ukaegbu on behalf of the law firm accused Sowore of several defamatory statements through his news outfit, social media handles aimed at running down their client’s business and political career.

Meanwhile reacting to the petition the police have since arrested Sowore on the 24th of February 2022 but upon his arrest, Mr Sowore refused to write his statement with the Police but rather got one Mr Abubakar Marshall to take him on bail.

The Police in their friendly and professional manner devoid of oppression granted him Administrative Bail with an understanding that he will return to the police and with Sowore the next day being the 25th of February 2022.

Contacted on the development, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh confirmed the arrest noting that the ‘Surety’, Abubakar Marshall was charged to court following his failure to produce the suspect.

“It is in line with standard best practices”, the PPRO said.

