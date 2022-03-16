…3 others nabbed for killing 2 policemen

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Police Command has arrested six additional suspects, including a native doctor, who assaulted a woman and falsely accused her of killing her husband with overdose sex at Aguleri in Anambra East local government area of the state.

This brings to nine the number of people so far arrested over the incident.

Three other suspected cultists who allegedly killed two policemen in Awka have also been arrested and two AK 47 rifles and other ammunition taken from the murdered policemen recovered from the suspects.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga said yesterday that the suspects were Identified during the study of the video that went viral after the incident where villagers were parading the woman.

Ikenga named the suspects arrested as Anthony Obanye (44years) Udalor Egwuatu Nnalue (46), Godwin Ezechukwu (42), Nonso Ezechukwu ( 20), Philomena Onyekwe (27) and Chineyere Mmachi (32).

According to him, investigation revealed that the deceased, Mr Udorji Egwatu, husband of the assaulted woman, had been sick for some time, adding that his bother,, Mr Udalor took him to Anthony Obanye, a native doctor. The PPRO said: “Anthony confessed to have taken the deceased on some spiritual cleansing and administered on him some herds before he died.

“It was Anthony who told the family of the deceased that the cause of his death was as a result of the wife”s infidelity.

“We also to want use opportunity to advise the members of the public to stop sharing the video so as to protect the dignity of the woman.

“I wish to assure you that no stone shall be left unturned in the ongoing investigation. Justice shall be served”.

Ikenka also spoke on the menacing activities of cultists in the state, adding that the police had to step up its activities to stem the tide.

He added: “Many of you are aware of the menace of cultism in the state particularly in Awka and environs. You will recall that on 14th December, 2021, cultists attacked the chairman of Tricycle Owners Association in broad day light near Unizik junction. Two Police officers who were in the vicinity were killed and their weapons, two AK 47 rifles carted away.

“Again on 26th February, 2022 the same cult gang attacked a funeral party at Ebenebe in Awka North LGA killing several mourners.

These serious incidents motivated the Command in going the extra mile in intelligence gathering and discreet investigation.

I”n the past two weeks, several members of the gang were arrested by Police operatives working in synergy with important stakeholders in the security sector.

“On Tuesday 15th March, 2022 information was received that the same cult group had launched an attack on Unizik vigilante group at miracle junction, ifite, Awka. Police Operatives were mobilized to lay ambush for the gang as they fled from the scene.

“The effort paid off as the Police succeeded in demobilizing the gang and recovering a cache of weapons which included the two AK-47 rifles earlier stolen from the two Policemen murdered on 14th December, 2021.

“Other weapons and items recovered were three pump actions guns, three locally made beretta pistols, one locally made Chief recover pistol, Nine Ak-47 magazine, two battle axes, assorted ammunition for the firearms and the Mercedes Benz V-Booth reg. No Lagos HC 661 AAA with which the gang was operating was also recovered

“The leader of the gang, one Uchenna Nwobu a.k.a Anali was killed while the other gang member was arrested.

“Investigation is ongoing aimed at tracking down other members of the gang and establishing the rightful owner of the recovered car.

“We have also taken note of the grievous attack of jungle justice in the trending video of the clash between the cultists and a local vigilante group.

“We wish to advise all those involved in providing protection for our communities to refrain or resort to self help. One crime cannot be the cure for other crimes”.