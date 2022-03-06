By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Police Command has arrested three suspected cultists terrorizing parts of the state.

Items recovered from them include one English beretta pistol, one locally fabricated gun and one live ammunition.

Also recovered from them were a motorcycle, N22400 cash and substances suspected to be hard drugs.

Giving details of the arrests,, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga said: “The police operatives working on a credible information, stormed a criminal hideout in Awada, Idemili North local government area and arrested one Onyedika Okwuibe, aged 25years.

“Immediate search conducted in his house led to the recovery of the English pistol and one live ammunition.

“Further interrogation of Onyedika led to the arrest of one Chimaobi Ezeoke whom he alleged gave him the gun. They both confessed to be members of Vikings cult group”.

Ikenga added that police operatives working with the vigilante group at Ufuma, Orumba North local government area, also arrested 31 year old Samuel Nwankwo and recovered one locally fabricated gun, one motorcycle, substances suspected to be hard drugs and N22,400 cash.

According to him, Nwankwo and one other gang member still at large operating with unregistered motorcycle, had attacked Heca Filling Station along Umunze/Ekwulobia road and dispossessed the sales girl of proceeds of cash sales.

He said that the suspects were intercepted by Viligante men working with the police, adding that the suspect had been interrogated, while there are ongoing efforts to nab other members of the syndicate.

The PPRO assured of the state Police Command’s commitment towards ensuring a crime-free state and checkmating cultism and other violent crimes in the state.