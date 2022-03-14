The police on Monday arraigned a 25-year-old man, Bashiru Yaya, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a goat.

The defendant, who has no fixed address, is standing trial on a count charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant and one other person at large committed the offence on March 11 at 07.30 a.m., at Eminrin Camp area on Ijan Road in Ado-Ekiti.

Okunade alleged that the defendant stole a goat worth N30, 000.

The prosecutor said that the owner of the goat had yet to be known.

He noted that stealing contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Titilayo Ola-Olorun, granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 11 for hearing.

