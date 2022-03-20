By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Anambra State Police Command has arraigned Rev. Father Ejike Nwankwo and his lawyer, Chukwu Kingsley Idenyi, at an Umunze Chief Magistrate on twelve count Charges.

Reverend Father Ejike Nwankwo and Chukwu Kingsley Idenyi were accused of the following: “That you Rev. Fr. Ejike Nwankwo, male, of Maryland Catholic Centre Okpuno Awka, Barr. Chukwu Kingsley Idenyi, male, of No. 71 Okigwe Road beside Niger Diocesan Hospital Umunze, and others at large some time in the month of May 2021 at Umunze town in Orumba South Magisterial District, did commit the offences threatening violence, assault, occasioning harm, assault, breaking into building and committing felony, malicious damage, stealing and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace; you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 496 of the Criminal Code CAP, 36 Vol.11, Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 1991.

“That you Rev. Fr. Ejike Nwankwo, male, of Maryland Catholic Centre Okpuno Awka, Barr. Chukwu Kingsley Idenyi, male of No. 71 Okigwe Road beside Niger Diocesan Hospital Umunze and others at on the said date, place and in the aforesaid Magisterial District did commit the offences of threatening violence, in that you threatened to kill one Nnenna Ezenwa, female by stating that, except she run back to America within one week and stop stepping her feet into the premises of Havila Gold Inter-Biz Impress Nig Ltd Umunze, she would be dead or her blood would flow like river, you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 120 of the Criminal Code CAP 36 Vol. 11, Laws ofvAnambra State of Nigeria 1991.

“That you Rev. Fr. Ejike Nwankwo, male of Maryland Catholic Centre Okpuno Awka Barr. Chukwu Kingsley Idenyi, male of No. 71 Okigwe Road beside Niger Diocesan Hospital Umunze and others at large on the said date, place and in the afroresaid Magisterial District did commit the offence of assault, in that you attacked Nnenna Ezenwa and her staff and hit Nnenna Ezenwa with a stone on her shoulder, you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 250 and punishable under section 352 of the criminal Code CAP 36 Vol.11, Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 1991.

“That you Rev.Fr. Ejike Nwankwo, male, if Maryland Catholic Centre Okpunon Awka, Barr. Chukwu Kingsley Idenyi, male of No. 71 Okigwe Road beside Niger Diocesan Hospital Umunze and others at large on the said date, place and in the aforesaid Magisterial District did commit the offence of breaking into building and committing felony, in that you broke into the office of Nnenna Ezenwa at Havila Gold Inter- Biz ImpressNig. Ltd a subsidiary of Ejikmary Nig. Ltd Umunze and committed felony, you thereby committed an offence pushable under section 350 (a) and (b) of the Criminal Code CAP 36 Vol. 11 of Anambra State of Nigeria 1991.

“That you Rev. Ejike Nawnkwo, male, of Maryland Catholic Centre Awka, Barr. Chukwu Kingsley Idenyi, malebof No. 71 Okigwe Road beside Niger Diocesan Hospital Umunze and others at large on the said date, place and in the aforesaid Magistral District did commit the offence of stealing, in that your fraudulently stole the sum of N526, 000, documents, electric change -over, Ipad, Laptop, CCTV Camera, I-Phone and other items value yet to be estimated, property of Nnenna Enewna, you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 342 and punishable under section 353 (12) of the Criminal Code CAP 36 Vol.11, Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 1991.

“That you Rev. Fr. Ejike Nwankwo, male, of Maryland Catholic Centre Okpuno Awka, Bar. Chukwu Kingsley Idenyi, male of No. 71 Okigwe Road beside Niger Diocesan Hospital Umunze and others at large on the said date, place and in the aforesaid Magistral District did commit the offence of Assault occasioning harm, in that you hit the right hand of Chigazunwa Uga with a stick which caused her harm, you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 258 of the Criminal Code CAP 36 Vol. 11 Laws of Anambra State of Nigeoria 1991.

“That you Rev. Fr. Ejike Nwankwo, male, of Maryland Catholic Centre Okpuno Awka, Barr. Chukwu Kingsley Idenyi, male of No. 71 Okigwe Road beside Niger Diocesan Hospital Umunze and others at large on the said date, place and in the aforesaid Magistral District did commit the offence or malicious damage, in that you damaged Android phone of Chigazunwa Ugwa, value yet to be estimated by hitting her hand that made her to fall, thereby committed an offence punishable under section 415 of the Criminal Code CAP 36 Vol. 11, Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 1991.

“That you Rev. Fr. Ejike Nwankwo, male, of Maryland Catholic Centre Okpuno Awka, Barr. Chukwu Knigsley Idenyi, male of No.71 Okigwe, beside Niger Diocesan Hospital Umunze and others at large on the said date, place and in the aforesaid Magisterial District did commit the offence of assault, in that you assaulted one Chioma Julia, female, by hitting her with sticks, hands and dragging her, you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 250 and punishable under section 252 Criminal Code CAP 36 Vol. 11, Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 1991.

“That you Rev. Fr. Ejike Nwankwo, male, of Maryland Catholic Centre Okpuno Awka, Barr. Chukwu Kingsley Idenyi, male of No. 71 Okigwe Road beside Niger Diocesan Hospital Umunze and others at large on the said date, place and in the aforesaid Magisterial District did commit the offence of malicious damage, in that you damaged the motorcycle of Christian Anointing by cutting the seat, tyres and other parts of the motorcycle with matchete, you thereby committed an offence publishable under section 415 (1) of the Criminal Code CAP 36 Vol. 11 Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 1991.

“That you Rev. Fr. Ejike Nwankwo, male, of Maryland Catholic Centre Okpuno Awka, Barr. Chukwu Kingsley Idenyi, male of No. 71 Okigwe Road beside Niger Diocesan Hospital Umunze and others at large on the said date, place and in the aforesaid Magisterial District did commit the offence of stealing, in that you stole a bus belonging to Nnenna Ezenwa, female valued at N1,300,000, you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 353 and punishable under section 353 (12) of the Criminal Code CAP 36 Vol. 11, Laws ofvAnamgra State of Nigeria 1991.

“That you Rev. Fr. Ejike Nwankwo, male, of Maryland Catholic Centre Okpuno Awka, Barr. Chukwu Kingsley Idenyi, male of No. 71 Okigwe Road beside Niger Diocesan Hospital Umunze and others at large on the said date, place and in the aforesaid Magisterial District did commit the offence of conduct likely to cause breach of the peace, in that you conducted yourself in a manner and caused breach of the peace by harassing, shouting at, insulting and bullying Nnenna Ezenwa and Chigazunwa Ugwa, you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 247 (d) of the Criminal Code CAP 36 Vol 11, Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 1991.

“That you Rev. Fr. Ejike Nwankwo, male, of Maryland Catholic Centre Okpuno Awka, Barr. Chukwu Kingsley Idenyi, male of No. 71 Okigwe Road beside Niger Diocesan Hospital Umunze and others at large on the said date, place and in the aforesaid Magisterial District did commit the offence of conduct likely yo cause breach of the peace, in that you conducted yourself in a manner and caused breach of the peace by insulting, shouting at and bullying Chioma Julia, female, Christian Anointing, male, you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 247 (d) of the Criminal Code CAP 36 Vol. 11, Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 1991.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The presiding Chief Magistrate, His Worship Nnaemeka Nnacheta, Esq, adjourned the matter to 22nd March 2022 for further hearing.

