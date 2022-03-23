By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A gubernatorial aspirant in Plateaus State, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Sunday Biggs has urged all aspirants for the electoral seats within and outside his political party to eschew rancor and politics of bitterness saying, indulging in such would not augur well for the State.

Biggs, from Panyam district, Mangu local government area, is a serving Permanent Secretary in the State and he gave the charge when he visited the State Secretariat of his Party in Jos on Wednesday to declare his interest to contest the governorship seat in 2023.

He also warned his supporters against using abusive words on other contestants, maintaining he is a man of peace and wants decorum in all that he does.

His words, “While growing up, and all through my career in the civil service, I planned to build a better life for myself, my family, and all those around me. Thus, my lifelong ambition is to contribute to the growth and development of Plateau State.

“I must confess that; politics was never part of the plan. And this is because people like me who have spent a better part of their time working as technocrats tend to avoid partisan politics and may hardly run for public office.

“However, in the course of my 24 years working in the State civil service, I have watched closely the worst and the best of leadership in our dear state. I have seen more than enough to understand that if I want a better Plateau, then it is not enough to merely wish for it but to get involved in politics, by offering myself to be voted into a public office to improve the socio-economic well-being of our people.

“For this reason, after seeking the face of God, the Almighty; and having carried out extensive consultations with family and friends, elders of our Party and other key stakeholders, I have come today to inform the State executives of our great party about my decision to secure the gubernatorial ticket of the APC to run for the office of Governor of Plateau State in 2023.”

He added his mandate which is, “The Bigg Things Coming to our State is focused on delivering on enhanced peace and security, agricultural development, solid minerals development and mining; social service delivery and critical infrastructure.

“To achieve these broad policy objectives, I pledge to work together with you to unify our people and inculcate a new spirit and a new resolve hinged on our shared history and common humanity; rebuild safer, secure, and healthier communities across our state; grow our economy by investing heavily in agriculture, mining and critical infrastructure

“Reinvigorate the Plateau State Civil Service for efficient and improved service delivery; complete all uncompleted projects by past administrations and especially those that have relevance to our growth and development as a people; form and sustain working partnerships with communities; civil, religious and all community-based organizations; NGOs, and the private sector to benefit the state.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on all my brothers and sisters who are also contesting for this same position both from within and outside our party to understand that this is more of a family affair and as such, there is no need for bitterness or rancor of any sort.

“I have already called on my supporters not to insult anyone or indulge in any act capable of smearing the reputation of any candidate in furtherance of our cause. Bigg Things Coming is about the Plateau Agenda and this we must pursue with decorum and a measure of decency for the good of the State.”