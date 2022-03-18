By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

TIMELY healthcare service is seen as a privilege for the rich and the powerful in Nigeria apparently due to the high level of poverty and the inequity in wealth distribution in the country.

But the tides have now changed as the Plateau State Contributory Health Care Management Agency, PLASCHEMA, has taken steps to expand the scope of health care delivery at affordable rates.

Although PLASCHEMA was established about two years ago to reduce the cost of medication of the residents, many took it to be an establishment for only the public servants under the state government. And, at its inception, many potential beneficiaries had raised concerns that deductions from their salaries might not be remitted to the agency and as a result resented the birth of the health outfit. But gradually, positive testimonies are coming out from the beneficiaries of PLASCHEMA, thereby drawing more and more enrolees into the scheme.

For example, Dang Lina, a staff of the State Sports Council narrated how the scheme has been helping in settling her medical bills with ease. “I was six months pregnant when I was diagnosed with fibroid. I had to go through Caesarean Section knowing how expensive it is.

“Ideally, a private hospital would charge like N180, 000 to N200, 000 for CS but because of PLASCHEMA, I ended up paying only N10, 000, which is 10 percent of the total bill issued to me,” she said.