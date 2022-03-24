By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Irigwe people in Bassa Local Government Area, LGA, of Plateau State have raised the alarm over unabated indiscriminate grazing and destruction of farmlands and crops by herders, saying since February 2022, about N500million has been lost to the activities of the herders.

They named some of the villages the destructions has taken place to include Chando-Zrreci, Kpatenvie, Chuvo, Kpara, Ncha, Hukke, Renwienku, Nzharuvo, Nzhwerenvi, Nkienwhie, Duh, Nggbra-Zango, Maiyanga, Gbowo, Tegbe, Te’egbe, Kperie, Rikwe-Chongu, Hwrra and Ariri, Zogu.

They appealed to the State Government and Operation Safe Haven, OpSH for help to avert the looming famine in the area following the destruction of their farmlands, crops and stealing of their implements by the herders.

Speaking through the Irigwe Development Association, IDA, on the “massive destruction of farm crops by Fulani herdsmen in Irigweland,” the National President of the Association, Prince Robert Dodo, said “Rigwe nation has been hugely hit by Fulani militia in 2021 and early 2022 which culminated in the several losses of lives, farm crops and property worth countless amounts.

“Weeks ago, the Rigwe people woke up with the infiltration of Fulani herdsmen with their cattle in all parts of the land with insinuations that peace accord and concord have been signed and entered between them and the Rigwe people.

“Available information revealed that some of them journeyed from other local government areas and states and this has further compounded the hardship of the Rigwe people as every day, crops (seedlings, ripe and harvested) are eaten up and destroyed without any form of remorse and apology.

“Despite the massive destruction of crops and looting of materials, the Rigwe people have maintained absolute decorum.”

“For the records, since February 2022 that their unwarranted entrance and influx was noticed, they have destroyed several dry season farms crops ranging from cabbage, tomatoes, pepper, Irish potato, sweet potato, cassava, green beans, peas as well as looted water pump machines and other farming implements in many villages amounting to the tune of over N500million.

Vanguard News Nigeria