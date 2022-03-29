With PinkSale, people are able to create and launch their token and create their initial token presale or fair launch in just a few clicks.

Often we hear of successful projects across different sectors of the world that were developed keeping in mind a bigger purpose. These success stories happened because many astute and/or experienced entrepreneurs worked towards creating something that could help people blossom in their careers or solve an existing problem. Recently, there have been many examples of this within the digital financial industry.

More and more people are joining the ranks of active players of the crypto and NFT space, but since all these concepts and the whole of the DeFi landscape are still new, not all can reach their desired goals in these new industries. This is where Pink Ecosystem enters the picture and changes everything for all budding talents who want to create their DeFi projects but have no extensive coding knowledge or crypto experience. Some of the protocols that make up the ecosystem include PinkSale, PinkSwap, and PinkMoon. Despite having been launched only one year ago, PinkSale has achieved what many thought impossible: to become the number one launchpad in volume for many of the biggest blockchains. This has led it to be at the forefront of the digital financial industry paving the way for further development.

As can be imagined, this meteoric rise to fame has created a huge buzz in the crypto world. No wonder though, as PinkSale is an incredible launchpad protocol for every individual out there who looks forward to making strides in the world of crypto and the whole of the Defi space. What has been described as the launchpad protocol for everyone, helps create tokens and even token sales in just a few seconds. The token created on PinkSale gets automatically verified and published on explorer websites. The PinkSale team has created a robust and safe website, which is easy and convenient for people to understand, where they give options of creating tokens, making the launchpad, creating fair launches and organising airdrops. They also offer the option to lock tokens and LP for free using PinkLock.

PinkSale is making it very easy for users to launch their token and create their initial token sale. No coding knowledge is required for this, and people only have to navigate through the terminal and design their token and token launch in just a few clicks, after which they will be ready to have a live trading crypto project. In addition, they offer multiple features to help people with the overall token launch, such as helping them with listing their token on PinkSwap, SushiSwap, QuickSwap, and many more DEXs, as well as with locking their LP and adding a vesting period for their tokens.

PinkSale has undoubtedly risen to the top as ‘the’ premier launchpad. The team works daily on optimization and further development of more features and products. Just as important, they want to provide a safe environment for all their investors that use PinkSale and the other protocols in the Pink Ecosystem.