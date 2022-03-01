By Sola Ogundipe

FOURTEEN young Nigerian doctors are currently exploring opportunities to enhance their professional and personal abilities courtesy of the Dr. Abayomi Ajayi Physicians Mentorship Programme (cohort 2).

The doctors comprising 9 females and 5 males, aged 25-35, are mentees of the six-month intensive programme exclusively designed to enable emerging physicians to build their personal confidence through mentorship by a host of seasoned professionals and captains of industry.

The mentoring programme provides a forum for young medical professionals and aspiring medical leaders to develop an on-going relationship by meeting regularly and discussing matters relating to career development and advancement within an organised and supportive framework.

It is also designed to broaden the perspectives and deepen professional networks of the mentees in key areas of leadership through emotional intelligence, planning, self-discovery, and decision making. Speaking during a webinar on the mentorship programme, the convener of the programme and the MD/CEO, Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, explained that the focus is on young doctors that have graduated and want to develop skills to be leaders and entrepreneurs.

According to Ajayi, the programme was developed because of the need to enhance the career growth of young physicians and improve transformative leadership in the medical profession.

He said Nigerian doctors need to be more broadminded to overcome their stereotype.

“There are so much opportunities in Nigeria for doctors but because we are stereotyped, our training does not enable us to see these opportunities. The mentoring programme is to help doctors to see beyond what the education institution has taught you.

“It goes beyond just being busy. For me, it makes a difference when you have discovered your Eureka moment. It is to understand the degree beyond you being a medical doctor. That is what we want we want to agree upon,” he asserted.

In the views of Maureen Chiana, a Neuroleadership and Emotional Consultant, young doctors need to obtain the right skills to be open-minded and to identify opportunities.

“To use your skills is essential, but the leadership quality which the emotional intelligence sets you apart. The whole essence of emotional intelligence is what drives your behaviour. What drives your acts and behaviour is what will enable you to understand.”

According to Chiana, the doctors need to be self-leaders first before aspiring to lead others.

“The whole idea is to change your outlook to the country and be an assets wherever you are.”

“We start by letting you know who you are and then the skills that you need. The initial assessment will help understand your patterns. It is helping you rewire your brain so you can be the best for yourself and for the others. They are going to be taught not to react but to respond. “We do not want them to be confined into a box, rather, it is to enable them to come out of the box. It is being aware so you understand those you are interacting with, it is getting you to understand who you are and what you need to do.”

The mentees are selected through a strict screening process, with curriculum that focuses on leadership, self-discovery and decision making.

Vanguard News Nigeria