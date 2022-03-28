General Overseer and Senior Pastor, Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Seleman has built a 7 apartment lodge for Corps members.



The man of God, who is widely known for his philanthropic gestures, together with his wife, Dr. Lizzy Suleman, built and donated the lodge to the Nigerian Christian Corper’s Fellowship.

Apostle Suleman commissioned the lodge and handed it over to the corps members today. (See Pictures below).

Meanwhile, this is coming just a couple of days after the senior pastor marked his special birthday with the establishment of a hospital that provides 50% free medical services to Nigerians.

While many Nigerians need quality healthcare, the services are not readily accessible to them due to the high cost of accessing such services.

In the countdown to his birthday, Apostle Suleman built the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Medical Center to provide almost free medical services to people.

Also, he built a restaurant that now feeds about 1000 people daily.

This is just to mention little of the numerous developments and empowerment gestures that he has continued to provide for people, especially the poor.

Why the NYSC lodge:

Moreover, it is no secret that accommodation is one of the greatest challenges faced by fresh graduates who are posted to various states and local government areas for the mandatory service to their fatherland under the National Youths Service Corps programme.

However, to help solve this challenge, the General Oversee, together with his wife, saw the need to make life easier for the young Nigerians serving their country.

The Apostle, therefore, among numerous other empowerment programmes, built the lodge for the corps members.

The fresh lodge is equally equipped with the necessary provisions even as corps members expressed gratitude to God and thanked the man of God.

Note that Apostle Suleman has continually shown support to the people by launching intervention programmes that close the many developmental gaps that the deficiencies of government interventions create among Nigerians.

Consequently, he has engaged in many humanitarian acts as well as helping many families have access to both quality healthcare and food to survive.