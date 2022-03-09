.

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service are currently battling a fire outbreak from a 33, 000-litre petrol tanker that went up in flames at Alakara Bus Stop, Idi Oro, Mushin, Lagos.

According to the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, the cause of the disaster is yet to be ascertained, officials of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service are on top of the situation and will provide necessary updates as the situation demands.

Meanwhile, motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes away from the Idi Oro Corridor of Agege Motor Road, Mushin.

Vanguard News Nigeria