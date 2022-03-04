.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as fuel has worsened in Makurdi the Benue state capital as a litre of the product now sell for as high as N450.

The development has compelled many car owners to abandon their vehicles at home as most of the filling stations in the town do not have products to sell to eager motorists.

Findings indicated that aside from the NNPC Mega Station and two other independent petroleum marketers who are dispensing to motorists, many of the filling stations in the town have remained under lock for about two weeks

The scarcity has also forced both the commercial motorcycle and Town Service Bus operators to jack up fares by 100 per cent as commuters now pay N200 as fares for the distance that before now cost N100.

Speaking on the development, a commercial motorcycle operation who identified himself as Ben Ojor said the scarcity of petrol has adversely affected the smooth running of his business.

Ojor said commercial motorcycle operators have had to source petrol from roadside hawkers for as much as N450 in order to carry on with their daily businesses.

“We can hardly get fuel from any filling station in Makurdi as we talk. If you get to the NNPC Mega State motorbike owners find it very difficult to access the gate of the station because it is like the entire car owners in Makurdi have taken over the place.

“So if we must be in business all we need to do is to buy from roadside sellers who sell a litre for about N450. That is the only way we can still be in business and make money to cater for our families.

“And for that reason, we have also decided to increase our fare. A distance from the Wurukum area of the town that used to cost N150 now costs N300. Bus drivers have also increased their fares because that is the only way we can break even after paying so much for fuel,” he said.

