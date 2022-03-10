.

By Esther Onyegbula

As the stage is set for the maiden edition of Delta Music Comedy and Fashion Expo, Nollywood legend Pete Edochie has commended the Governor of Delta State, for his massive contribution to the development of the entertainment and fashion industry in Delta state and Nigeria at large, while confirming his participation as a celebrity guest for the event, he alluded to the unique nature of the people of Delta State.

Speaking on preparation for the event, Mr Ediri Obada, Production Partner for the event, stated that all is set for the biggest entertainment and fashion show in the region.

Obada also revealed that the event has attracted several brand sponsorship and notable Nigerian celebrities including the Nollywood Legend Pete Edochie, IgoDye, Gordons, Harrysong, Destalker and a host of others are set to storm the state capital for the event, on March 15th.

His Excellency Gov, Ifeanyi Okowa will be the special guest of honour with other heads of government agencies and Royal fathers in attendance.

Similarly, the Principal Partner on the project, Yolanda Okereke-Fubara, said the event is overdue, as the state has both human and technical know-how to stage a world-class entertainment and fashion expo show in Nigeria,

Okereke-Fubara also spoke of the uniqueness of the Akwa Ocha, as a bespoke fabric of the Anioma people of Delta state, which has become a global brand as the State set to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of its people.

The organisers hope that the event will attract the needed partnership to make it an annual event, celebrating different aspects of the fashion and lifestyle of the different cultural groups in the State.