The kidnapping of innocent citizens is still ongoing in Kaduna State but people are just tired of reporting the crime they know nothing serious can be done, Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the North and Abuja, Rev. Joseph John Hayab has said.

He told Vanguard on Wednesday that apart from the fresh attack on the Kudendan community where terrorists kidnapped a Catholic Priest and others, “on the 5th of March 2022 Dutsen Gayan in Kajuru, LGA of Kaduna State was attacked and 11 persons were kidnapped.”

He said they were saddened when Rev. Fr Joseph Akete of St.John Catholic Church Kudenda was kidnapped and his security, Mr Luka was killed.

“Another person was killed in the community same night by the bandits,” he said.

Rev.Joseph John Hayab had earlier in a statement, advocated that these killings in Kaduna State must stop.

“Our dear state has been on the news for the wrong reasons which include banditry, kidnapping, assaults on communities and killings of innocent citizens. This evil must stop now and those keeping quiet need to speak up forthwith.”

“We can not pass this type of record to the next generation, when others are struggling to get out of poverty to become self-reliant,” he said.

