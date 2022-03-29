…defeats Atisbo Royals 2-0

By Adeola Badru

Itesiwaju Rangers, weekend, booked a ticket for the semi-finals at the ongoing 2022 Peller Unity Cup, by beating Atisbo Royals 2-0 in the second last eight games played at Ekunle High School, Iseyin.

The tournament featured twenty teams from the 10 local government areas of the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State.

According to the initiator of the tournament who is an House of Representatives member, Mr. Shina Peller, the tournament was organized to foster unity among the youths in the Oke-Ogun region and to empower them, adding that the region has many football talents.

Peller stated that: “Football, being a universal language that everyone understands, helps connect people together irrespective of tribal, political, or religious belief.”

“It helps to unite people. This is what the PUC stands for; it is a unifying tool for the people of Oke-Ogun.”

Speaking after the match in Iseyin, Itesiwaju Rangers handler, Okesola Bolaji said he’s happy with the outcome of the game saying gradually they are achieving their aims.

He said their target is to win the tournament while appreciating the effort of his players.

“We want to win the competition because we believe with hard work and dedication from my boys, God will crown our effort with success.”

“We’ve been playing well since the beginning of this competition and this is the result of hard work. Semi-final will not be our last match but claiming the trophy on the final day will be our joy,” he said.

Also, the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Iseyin Local Government, Mr. Mudasiru Isiaka lauded the initiator of the competition, noting that indeed the competition has united Oke-Ogun youth together.

Meanwhile, Former Super Eagles player, Femi Opabunmi, who is an ambassador of the tournament promised the best player of the tournament a trophy.

The winner of the tournament will be rewarded with N700,000, while the second runner-up will get N500,000.

The third and fourth positions will get N250,000 and N100,000 respectively.