..Declares March 1, 2022 “Black Day in annals of Nigerian history”

By Dirisu Yakubu

The women wing of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday, slammed the 9th National Assembly for recently voting against women’s rights enhancement bills, describing the development as a modern day tragedy.



They also declared March 1, 2022, the day lawmakers voted against the bills, as a black day in the annals of Nigerian history.

Addressing newsmen on the occasion of International Women’s Day, IWD, which has the theme “gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow: breaking the bias in Nigeria,” PDP National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, said the day the lawmakers voted against the Bills was when the National Assembly in Nigeria failed to make history on one of the critical issues on the nation-building discourse, by voting against the gender Bills that seek to achieve gender parity in both appointive and elective leadership positions of the country, intra-party leadership and administrative positions.



She said: “This unfortunate development could be described as ‘A Modern-Day Tragedy.’ It is retrogressive, moribund, unfortunate and tragic. In fact, it speaks very lowly of our dear country in the comity of nations, especially with the European Union Women award coming up shortly. However, I think that this decision of the National Assembly is not cast in rock.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that the pro-women lawmakers on this matter are of the PDP stock. This is not a surprise because the issue of the 35 per cent affirmative action is boldly entrenched in the constitution of the PDP, Chapter 1, Sub Section 7, where it is clearly spelt out that ‘In nomination for party offices, not less than 35 per cent shall be reserved for women.’



“PDP has taken the lead in women’s inclusiveness in party politics. We are awaiting the practical implementation of this constitutional provision. However, the Legislature should have emulated the PDP, in the first instance, in adopting the 35 per cent affirmative action in its constitutional amendments. The issue of implementation would have followed thereafter.



“At this juncture, it must be brought to the fore that majority of Nigerians are disappointed, frustrated and feel grossly disrespected by the rejection of the gender equality bills by the National Assembly.”



They called on the federal lawmakers to show support to women, saying, “the idiosyncrasies against women in the National Assembly, should be jettisoned.



“The rise of women, does not in anyway, make men fall. The National Assembly should adopt the 35 per cent affirmative action which is the most acceptable global standard on Gender inclusion.



“The expectations of Nigerians on this matter should be met and that is the quick passage of the Gender Equality Bills.



“Gender balance is not solely a women’s issue. Men should be greatly involved in advancing it.



“No democracy without gender inclusiveness. Male senators, members of the House of Representatives and States’ Assemblies should support the gender bills in the law-making chambers.



“All and sundry should support Gender Parity for Sustainable Development. Nigerian Women have nothing else to prove. They are credible partners-in-progress in Nigeria’s nation building discourse,” she added.