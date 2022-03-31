.

By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

Edo State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, has called on the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, to draw the attention of the party’s Federal Government to the fact that Nigerians have been boxed into a tight corner by their poor management of the nation’s economy, which has led to excruciating living conditions across the country.

A statement in Benin City, yesterday, by acting state Publicity Secretary, Dr Patrick Ojebuoboh, also tasked the state chapter of the APC to ask the Federal Government if it was unconscious of the dire straits in which Nigerians now live.

He asked: “Is the party aware that a litre of diesel is now selling for over N750, up from N240? 1kg of gas is N700 against N224 in 2015? The cost per unit consumption of electricity is up, so also is the cost of food.

“It is disturbing that in the midst of these adversities, the APC by their utterances and posture gives the impression that they do not go to the same market as other Nigerians or consume electricity from the same public power source.

“Their recent jamboree convention, broadcast across various network stations in the country, is a spite on all Nigerians, who have been thrust into extreme poverty by the indiscretion of the APC and the bad governance they have enthroned in the country over the past seven years.

“The Edo State chapter of the APC obviously does not care for the wellbeing of the people, which is why it is not bothered that the masses are suffering under the weight of the central government’s failures.

“The party seems more concerned about accessing public funds to squander. They obviously would prefer to ground the economy in Edo State as the Federal Government has done to the national economy.

“In case they may have forgotten, we want to remind them that Edo people are suffering from their government’s mismanagement of the country’s resources. Their inexplicable silence over the state of affairs of the economy is hypocritical.”

Vanguard News Nigeria