.

ENUGU—Ahead of the forthcoming primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, all the delegates of the Party from the 20 electoral wards of Udi Local Government Area in Enugu State have reassured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi that they firmly stand by him and his decisions in respect of the State House of Assembly, Federal House of Representative, Senate, Governorship and Presidential primaries as well as the general elections.

The Udi LGA delegates gave the assurance when they paid a solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of the delegates, the Chairman of Udi LGA, Philip Okoh, stated that they are unanimously in agreement to support Gov. Ugwuanyi in recognition of his sterling leadership qualities and commitment to peace and good governance, stressing that they are poised “to make sure that the man who remembered us in hardship we won’t forget him when he needs us”.

Okoh told the governor, who is the leader of PDP in the state and South East zone, that “everyone (delegate) among us came in agreement to support you”, disclosing that “what we are waiting is for you to show us who to vote for in the State House of Assembly, Federal House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship primaries and we will vote for them”.

According to the council chairman, “If you also show us who to vote for in the Presidential primary election, we will also vote for the person.

“We don’t have much to say Your Excellency. The time of stakeholders has gone. What we are doing now is the main business and that is why we gathered as delegates to show you that we are all behind you Sir, and that is why we are here”.