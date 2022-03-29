By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the May 28/29 Presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, an aspirant, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze has described himself the best and most qualified of the lot that have picked up nomination forms to contest the office on the platform of the PDP.

He stated this shortly after obtaining the expression of interest and nomination forms to vie for the sole ticket.

This is even as he dared former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Governors Bala Mohammed and Aminu Tambuwal and other Presidential hopeful to display their academic qualifications for assessment by Nigerians.

“I told you my idea is superior to all these people combined and I am more experienced and qualified in education than them. I have three certificates- PhD in Medicine, Masters in public health and Masters in business administration. Tell them to bring their certificates to compare. Tell them to show me what they have built for themselves and run other than just getting a job, sitting down and collecting salary. What have they built for themselves? I will rebuild Nigeria using the young people,” he said.

Giving an insight into what his Presidency would champion, Dr. Anakwenze said democracy would avail Nigerians opportunity to realize their potentials.

“What we want is true democracy and freedom for all Nigerians and Africans. We want to stand for democracy and fair play for all. We will promote good religion, we will promote good politics, not religious politics but politics that will lift Nigeria, African people, black woman, to be one of the top countries in the whole world.

“We want every ethnic group to feel they have a stake in the future of the country. We envision a Nigeria where every ethnic group will have a sense of belonging and not be marginalized, where the governed have trust in the governance and the governance truly believe they can vote.

“Our vision is for one united Nigeria, irrespective of where you are from. My Presidency will involve everybody, from every tribe, religion and there will be no discrimination.

“We have everything, our young people are very intelligent and God has given us all the resources, everything. We don’t have tornados or hurricane; we don’t have fire. God gave us everything, favored us but it is our people that are not taking care of the people,” he added.

He promised to focus on young people through educational empowerment and skills acquisition.