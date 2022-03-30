By Steve Oko

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abia State chapter, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu has said the successful outcome of the just-concluded party’s national conference, had sent the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, into panic mode.

Ononogbu who stated this while addressing newsmen in Umuahia, also said the emergence of Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu as national chairman of the APC would herald good tidings for Nigerians.

He described Adamu as “an experienced progressive whose services as a governor, Senator, and political leader are great promises that better days are here again for all Nigerians.”

He also expressed satisfaction at the maturity exhibited by the delegates, and urged all members, especially in Abia State to work with the new leadership and move the state forward.

The Abia APC boss congratulated the national Chairman and pledged the loyalty of Abia APC to the party’s national leadership.

“Senator Adamu’s candidature at the convention and unanimous acceptance as Chairman is clear testimony of his popularity due to his charismatic leadership qualities, integrity, wealth of experience, and democratic tendencies”.

He stated that the idea of consensus arrangement is proof that the APC remained one big family in which differences are resolved amicably.

“Our party has been through a lot of challenges, and we have always come out of it. That has kept us growing. Today, the APC is ready for the next elections, with this novel leadership.

“Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu will ensure that APC remains at the top of its game, I have no doubts at all.

“For us in Abia, it is now time for us to take the words of Mr President to heart, when he enjoined us all to promote internal democracy and equal opportunities and ensure that party primaries are not influenced by “highest bidders” going into the 2023 elections.

“That way, we will be able to elect the most competent leaders for Abia State, and root out the cankerworms that have eaten our state since the return to democracy.

Vanguard News Nigeria