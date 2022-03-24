...I’m ready for public debate says Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State National Assembly caucus on Wednesday adopted and endorsed Pastor Umo Eno as its sole candidate for the Governorship primaries of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and subsequent election in 2023.

A statement signed by Head National media, Umo Eno Campaign Organisation Mr Anietie Usen, and made vailable to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo said the endorsement by the Federal Lawmakers took place at the Abuja residence of Senator Akon Eyakenyi, representing Akwa Ibom South in the Senate.

It noted that the motion for adoption of Umo Eno was moved by member representing Itu/Ibiono Federal Constituency, Hon. Henry Archibong and seconded by member representing Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency Nsikak Ekong.

The statement reads in part:”The Akwa Ibom State Caucus in the National Assembly, Nigeria’s highest legislative organ, on Wednesday adopted and endorsed Pastor Umo Eno as their sole candidate for the PDP Governorship primaries and the 2023 Governorship election.

“The lawmakers said their decision to support Umo Eno is premised on his integrity, entrepreneurial accomplishments and strong believe in inter-governmental collaboration and partnership to complete ongoing projects of Governor Udom Emmanuel and sustain the much need peace and serenity in Akwa Ibom State.

“They include Senator Effiong Bob, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien and Senator Aloysius Etok, among others. Senator Chris Ekpenyong, a serving senator, who was indisposed sent his goodwill and solidarity message through Senator Eyakenyi”

According to the statement Pastor Eno, while responding, thanked the lawmakers for their support and solidarity, and attributed his

emergence as governor Udom Emmanuel’s preferred successor as God’s grace and not his political strength and know-how.

His words, “I am humbled by the calibre of people here. I thank God who found me through His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel. The job ahead of us going into the next phase is very crucial. We must be able to convert our State assets into job creation to stem the tide of unemployment.

“The general national unemployment figures are not looking good. In Akwa Ibom State, Agriculture will serve as the low hanging fruits that will create quick impact which must be explored. I am offering myself to provide service.

” I am ready for a public debate with any other aspirant on job creation with specifics on timelines for implementation. I do not know everything. I am not one of those who knows it all. That is why I will need your advice and support.

“You need that Governor that you can advise, who will listen to you and who will respect you. I will create a partnership that works between the executive branch of government and the legislature for the good of our people”,

Pastor Eno further explained that Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), remains the engine room of even the advanced and developed economies, reiterating his promise to reposition agriculture which he said remained one of the biggest employers of labour.

He also promised that he would enthrone the sustainability of the prevailing peace built by the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

“Stand by me, give me your shoulders so that I can ride on your shoulders. My aspiration is not an ambition but a calling to serve. With your support we will make Akwa Ibom State better”, Eno assured.

Addressing the gathering, the Director General UmoEno Campaign Organisation, Amb. Assam Assam (SAN), said endorsement by any caucus is a great political capital in any democracy the world over.

“You are not just representing the people. You are speaking for the people. Today, we stand at a threshold of history. Akwa Ibom caucus has done well and would have done more if the country had a PDP government at the centre”, the DG said.

The host Senator Akon Eyakenyi, thanked the campaign team for consulting them in Abuja, adding, We feel honored to have you come to consult us officially. We are with you and for you. We are the people’s representatives.

“We have control over the delegates which is the first bridge to cross. If you have the support of the National Assembly caucus, go to sleep, victory is yours. We will follow you till the end. Your victory will be clean and landslide”

Goodwill and solidarity messages were made by past and serving Lawmakers including Senator Effiong Bob, Senator Emmanuel IbokEssien, Deputy Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Princess Felicia Bassey, among others.