THE National Youth Movement, NYM, under the aegis of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has advised Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to put an end to the verbal altercations.

In a statement signed by the National President, Mr Amb Salahudeen, the group urged both Governors to stay focused and consolidate efforts to enable the party gain its needed ground in the political space.

Salahudeen said: “We wish to appeal in strong term to the duo of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his counterpart Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to end the trade of words in public, it’s in nobody’s interest the needless words war, either the party or the respective personality the worthless supremacy fight the duo are engaged in, it’s important we remind the duo and other stakeholders that the task ahead need our consolidated effort, maximum cooperation and total commitment with open mind as we are to battle Nigeria’s continued survival and existence alongside mission to rebuild the already destroyed beyond maximum damage limit, a nation with the lion, the APC, who have already held hostage the progress and prosperity including the soul of our dear nation, feeding fat on our common patrimony and mocking Nigeria masses of the calamity they imposed on the citizen.

“To rescue and rebuild Nigeria therefore should be our ultimate goal and target while we all jettison personal rifts, self-aggrandizement and wanton ego. Every individual is important, as we all have stake as member with membership card of this great party. We further apologize to the duo to find space in their respective heart to forgive each other for whatever that must have gone wrong in the course of this supposed family affairs disagreement that turn public altercation.

“We remain optimistic that our great party PDP will sustain this her uncommon youth loving stride and passion for practical involvement of youths in governance and party administration, it remains pertinent we remind our leaders and stakeholders, both at the National and State, that since the emergence of 25 years old youth as our party’s national youth leader, the hope of teeming Nigerian youths has been raised with unequalled confidence in our great party PDP to return to power, rescue and rebuild Nigeria with new idea, fresh face and brilliant energetic young innovative people onboard.

“We, hereby, salute the PDP NEC for considerable price tag on Nomination and Expression of Interest forms with 50% reduction for youths from 25-30years , surely without fear or favour, this remains first of its kind in the political history of Nigeria, most youth friendly and much afford party nomination price tag ever, we commend our National Youth Leader for this unprecedented record breaking achievement during his reign, we equally urge the party to consider concession of reasonable number of tickets to youths under 40 years running various elective elections under the party in 2023.”