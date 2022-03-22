By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Angered by the domineering attitude of former Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as well as his cross carpeting tendencies, a caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National body of the party to immediately dissolve the state party leadership and establish an interim committee in the state.

This is contained in a communiqué issued after a meeting held in Kano on Tuesday by the aggrieved PDP members.

Part of the communiqué which was signed by Yusuf Bello Danbatta, a former commissioner for Lands and Survey under the Kwankwaso administration reads as follows:

“The desperate attempt by HE Rabiu Kwankwaso to control the PDP while promoting and building rival party (The NNPP) at the same time. It will recall that Kwankwaso was the convener of TNM and which was later dissolved into his new party NNPP.

“This desperation is aimed at sabotaging the PDP in the 2023 elections and beyond. The game plan is to deny PDP the opportunity of fielding any candidate in the 2023 election.

ALSO READ: Anambra’s finances: What we met on ground – Soludo

“That by maintaining the party leadership hoisted by Sent Kwankwaso the NWC is leaving millions of party supporters and sympathisers in limbo.

“Time is of essence since selling of nomination forms to prospective candidates for various positions closes on 1st April 2022. The meeting expresses fear that if urgent action is not taken, PDP will end up without candidates thereby clearing the field for NNPP.

“The meeting also addressed the issue of unity, cohesion solidarity and inclusiveness to ensure that everyone is carried along in the new leadership of the party that will emerge.

As a result of this, the members of the caucus amongst who include Sule Lamido former Jigawa governor, Ambassador Aminu Wali, former minister, Sen Hayatu Bello Gwarzo and others resolved as follows:

:NWC should immediately and unequivocally dissolve the Kano state PDP executives and a caretaker committee be appointed to handle the affairs of the party through electioneering period.

“That NWC to consider extending the period of purchasing and submission of nominations forms for Kano state by at least two weeks.

“That a level playing ground will be created to allow free and fair contest for nominations to all elective positions to which party members may aspire” the communiqué states.

Vanguard News Nigeria