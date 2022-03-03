The Caucus leader of Peoples Democratic Party, House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, has berated the governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi who he claims has continued to unleash a reign of terror on members of the Ebonyi State chapter of the party.

Chinda in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, condemned the arrest and detention of the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Nwoba at the Afikpo Federal Prison, following an order of remand issued by an Abakaliki Magistrate Court.

Recall that the Police had on January 27, 2022, re-arraigned Nwoba before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abakaliki for publishing materials on his Facebook page against the member representing the Ikwo/Ezza-South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chinedu Ogah.

The Caucus leader who condemned the arrest while pleading for justice, accused Governor Dave Umahi of being behind police action against Nwoba.

The statement read in part “While we are hopeful that the Ebonyi State High Court, sitting in Abakaliki, which has already heard his application for bail, would do justice and grant him constitutional reprieve which the right to bail guarantees, it is our fervent view that the terror unleashed on our members will not deter them from raising the banner of opposition to the inadequacies of the Nanny Dictator of the South East. In fact, it will steel the resolve of our members, including our detained State Publicity Secretary, Mr Nwoba, to continue to speak truth to naked power, which Governor Umahi sadly exemplifies, and in a manner that is consistent with the tradition of our great party, PDP.

“Mr. Nwoba has not committed any offence known to the Constitution of the Federal Republic 1999 (as amended) and it is no surprise therefore that the Magistrate Court rightly declined jurisdiction to entertain the trumped up charges filed before it but choose to detain the accused while rejecting the charge.

“Our country’s fledgling democracy is founded on respect for the Rule of Law, not the paired fists of the Lilliputian Governor whose “palm kneel was kracked by a benevolent spirit” but choose to display needless power by doing the unthinkable: arrest a citizen whose only offence is that he exercised his right to free speech by calling public attention to the malfeasance of Governor Umahi and his lackeys.”

The statement further read “We wish to remind Governor Umahi that repression has an expiry date, just as it has consequences. His addiction to constantly deploying repressive state power against members of our party, while using the instrumentality of the Ebonyi State Cybercrimes (Prohibition) Law and the police, remains not only an affront to civil liberties, but an insidious attempt to stifle free and open debate that is at the heart of our democracy.

“If the Nanny Dictator is still in doubt, let’s make it abundantly clear to him that we shall, as a party, continue to resist whatever shenanigans he throws at our members, including challenging his nanny acts and actions in the court of law. What we won’t do is to go low like him and plumb the depth of dirt, while gnawing at the dust of infamy.

“We, therefore, call on the Nigeria Police Force to stop doing the bidding of the Nanny Dictator of Ebonyi State and to immediately withdraw the charges filed against Mr.Nwoba Chika Nwoba.

“As a Caucus, where we do not witness any improvement in the democratic practices in Ebonyi State within a reasonable time, we deploy all legislative measures available to us both locally and internationally to safeguard the rights of our party members in Ebonyi State and ensure the enthronement of rule of law.”