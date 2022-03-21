Ex-Agitator, Gen. Solomon Adu

By Etop Ekanem

The Delta State Chairman of Phase 2 Ex-Agitators and Member Delta State Waterways and Land Security Committee, ‘Gen’ Solomon Adu, weekend, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the appointment of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col Milland Dikio (retd.).

Adu had pointed out that the Interim Administrator Presidential Amnesty Programme PAP, Dikio has been a bride to their people in the day to day running of the Amnesty Programme in Niger Delta.

He also called on all critical stakeholders of the programme to give Dikio the maximum supports to enable him give the people effective representation in human and capital development in the region. Adu who made this appeal while speaking to newsmen in Abuja, said Dikio has a better vision and plans for Niger Deltans through the PAP in ensuring that the region is placed in a more viable economic state and sustainable development that will usher in relative peace to the region.

Speaking further, Adu said: “PAP has through its life changing programmes affected several lives throug it’s scholarship for tertiary students across the Niger Delta and vocational trainings as positive measures in building human capital development for self reliance and employment in the labour market for wealth creation.”

Adu stated that for every successful administration, peaceful coexistence and unity must play pivotal role, hence the dogged ex-warlord is calling on all stakeholders of the programme to give maximum supports to Dikio’s operations in order to maximize and advance its achievements across the region.

He maintained that to unfold more of the good plans of the PAP under the administration of Dikio, there will be need for unity and cooperation among stakeholders of the programme at all levels, and shun violence and unnecessary petitions and ensures there is relative peace.