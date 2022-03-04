Boye Oyewumi

Visits Irele, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Stakeholders

An Ondo South Senatorial aspirant, Mr. Boye Oyewumi, on Friday, assured stakeholders and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Irele and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Areas of the state of his readiness to lobby relevant agencies of the Federal Government to put an end to the lingering blackout which has poised a major challenge to the economic development of the Southern Senatorial District if given the opportunity to represent the people at the Senate in 2023.

Oyewumi, who is also the Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotional Agency, ONDIPA, stated this when he visited party stakeholders and members in the two council areas.

He said: “My passion to usher our people into a new dispensation of economic wealth and prosperity will not be possible if our people are still in darkness and this is why I will ensure that I pull the proper executive and legislative strings at the Senate if elected.”

He also revealed that there is more to benefit in governance if the people elect credible leaders who are passionate about the development of the people, assuring the stakeholders that if given the chance, his representation will bring the much needed dividends of democracy closer to the people.

Oyewumi said: “We have the materials needed for wealth generation, all that we lack is a leader who can gainfully harness what we have, and maximize it for the common good of all.”

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of the APC in Ile-Oluji/Oke- Igbo LGA, Chief Rufus Adefuyire, reiterated the need for the party members to embrace those who have proven themselves, not only to the loyal party men, but who are true progressives; while the Chairman of the party in Irele LGA, Chief Z.A. Omoge described the quest of Oyewumi for Senate as a divinely inspired move to liberate the people of the Senatorial district.

Others bigwigs present at the meetings were the local government chairman of Ile-Oluji, Hon. Temidayo Michael, Hon. Tola Akinsewe, Party Exco Ile-Oluji local government, Chief Akinmorin Akinfe , Deputy Chairman of the Party in Irele local government, Hon. Akingbelure Gbemi Public Relations Officer, APC, Irele local government, amongst others.