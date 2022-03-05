By Vera Anyagafu

Vice chairperson Commonwealth Business Women’s Network (CBWN), Ngozi Oyewole has condemned the underrepresentation of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, describing it as the most notable challenges faced by women in the energy industry.

Speaking at the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2022, Oyewole regretted that women continued to be excluded despite the fact that STEM comprised the driving force of the energy sector.

According to Oyewole who is also one of the African leaders championing the energy transition, the energy sector has been a male-dominated industry, in which leadership positions, executive roles, and non-administrative positions were generally favored towards men.

In her words, “It is not enough that women have to struggle for their place at the education table in STEM, but once they enter the workforce they now have to compete for their participation.

“We all know that the gender gap must close and it’s such a desperate call that however we put our foot forward is a good direction. Commonwealth Businesswomen’s Network (CBWN) Nigeria put herself forward to be the official diversity partner with the organisers of this great event Brevity Anderson and we sincerely appreciate James Shindi.”

On her organisation she said: “CBWN is an accredited organisation recognised by 54 governments across six continents and committed to advancing UN Sustainable Development Goal 5 and the Commonwealth Charter focused on encouraging, enabling and embedding women in leadership and women’s economic empowerment through work in trade, talent and training.

“The world’s women represent 39 percent of world employment, but only 27 percent of managerial positions, purchase 80 percent of the world’s goods with women-owned businesses winning less than 1percent of procurement contracts from governments, business and hold 10 percent of the world’s wealth, but have just 1 percent of the property rights”.

She recalled that in 2021 edition of NIES the Women in Energy Network (WIEN) gave them technical support that enabled her organisation to pull a major workshop on a female approach to the future of hydrocarbon.

“We showcased women with intimidating profiles who are qualified and more than capable to head major oil and gas companies without batting an eyelid. We emphasised that to achieve our goals as a nation, we must also ensure that women participate fully in every sphere of the economic and political life of our country especially in achieving a carbon-free economy as Nigeria embarks on the decade of Gas”. Said Oyewole.