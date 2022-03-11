.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Thursday, inaugurated 180 housing units project for civil servants in the state.

Oyetola, while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the housing project held behind Zone XI Police Station, Abere, Osun State, said it is a bold step towards delivering projects that will enhance workers’ welfare.

The project, sponsored by Federal Mortgage Bank Nigeria, (FMBN), Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), according to the Governor, will further ameliorate the housing challenges in the state, especially among the civil servants.

According to him, “It is now my pleasure to turn the sod for the construction of Housing Scheme for Osun State workers to the Glory of God and the benefit of humanity. This event is a product of collaboration. It is a bold step in the accomplishment of one of our creative models of delivering services and welfare to our people under our Development Agenda through collaboration with our partners at home and abroad.

Also speaking, Director of Full Fledged Consult Nig. Limited, the project developer, Architect Adeyemi Fabunmi, explained that the it is designed to have 180 units of bungalows comprising 120 units of 2-bedroom and 80 units of a 3-bedroom flat and would be completed in 18 months after which civil servants in the state can apply for the units.

“This project is financed by Federal Montage Bank. It is a collaboration between NLC, TUC and Federal Montage Bank. The state government gave us 10 hectares of land for the project. The project includes infrastructural components which included road, water, electricity among others before they move in.”

Executive Director, Federal Mortgage Bank, Raheem Onitolo in his remark, disclosed that the project is one out of many that the agency is involved in, saying, “the Bank has delivered 100 units of houses in 13 States, in a mix of 3, 2 and 1 bedroom semi-detached bungalows and blocks of flats with a strong focus on affordability and adjustments to suit locational peculiarities.

“When the houses are built, FMBN will provide mortgage loans through selected Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBS) to Nigerian workers who are contributing to the National Housing Fund (NHF) to enable them to purchase the houses and repay over a maximum period of 30 years.

“FMBN has approved N787,577,000 to N529,557,000 to 733 beneficiaries. The Bank has also granted over 1000 beneficiaries and has disbursed STAKLIN Investment Limited an Estate Development Loan (EDL) to construct 44 housing units. The houses have been packaged under the Rent to Own window with occupants/beneficiaries in possession since 2015.

“The Bank also approved the sum of N269,610,448.05 as Cooperative Housing Development Loan (CDHL) to OAUTH Medical Health Workers Multi-purpose Co-operative Society, Ile Ife to construct 60 units for its members”, he added.