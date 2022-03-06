Dr. Ese Owie

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Executive Chairman of the Edo State Internal Revenue Service, Dr Ese Owie at the weekend donated 7 ultra-modern tents and over 350 executive chairs to the 7 Local Government Areas that make up Edo South Senatorial District for party meetings at the local Secretariats.

Speaking at an elaborate and well attended formal handing over ceremony on Saturday in Benin City, Dr Owie, represented by Barr Arthur Esene, State Legal Adviser of the PDP Edo State and Director General of DEO Movement, stated that he remained irrevocably committed to embedding sustainability, transparency, accountability and efficiency in the administration of the Party in Edo South Senatorial District.

READ ALSO:Lone accident claims 2 lives, injures 8 on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

“Efficient internal dynamics within the context of political party administration remain the fulcrum of inclusive democratic governance. Local Government Areas, being the closest to the people, thus remain the engine room of multi-party democratic engagement. Consequently, the Party Secretariats in all the constituent LGAs in Edo South must remain at the cutting-edge in the institutionalization of internal governance structures. A key starting point for achieving this objective is for the party Secretariats at the local levels to be well furnished”, Dr Owie stated.

“In the course of our interactions with stakeholders across the Senatorial District over the past 20+ months, the non availability of efficient meeting spaces and supporting infrastructure have been an embarrassingly apparent pain-point for both party members and the leadership across the board.”

‘Given the fact that resources available to leadership of the party are becoming increasingly finite, we thought it expedient to support, to the fullest possible extent, collective efforts being made to re-position the Party, in Edo South. We believe that this donation will mark the end of renting of chairs, etc , for Party meetings “

“Today’s event marks a watershed of sorts in terms of members-led collaborative partnership as our token support would undoubtedly go a long way in facilitating more efficient meetings and pro-people activities of the Party across the 7 LGAs in Edo South. It is important to note that these tents have been made from recycled PVC material in line with our commitment to mainstreaming Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) considerations in all our engagements with the leadership of the party, stakeholders and the larger society” .

‘”We thank the indefatigable National Vice Chairman of the PDP in the South-South and Chairman Emeritus of Edo PDP, Chief Dan Osi Orbih for providing exemplary leadership in times of extreme crisis. We also thank the Chairman and Members of the State Working Committee, the State Vice Chairman (Edo South) and all the LGA Chairmen in the District for making sacrifices to keep the Party united and resilient.”

“All Chairmen should kindly take the items back to their respective secretariats and make equitable use of them for the greater glory of God and overall development of the Party” he concluded.

Responding on behalf of the Chairmen, Hon Iseleromon Nosa Osaro, Chairman of PDP Uhunmwode LGA who also doubles as the Chairman of the Caucus of PDP Chairmen in Edo State, thanked Dr Owie for his kind gestures and prayed the good Lord to continually bless him. He stated that the LGA Chapters in the Senatorial District have never witnessed support and solidarity of this nature in the recent past. Other chairmen also joined him in thanking Dr Owie for his magnanimity.

Present at the occasion were Chairmen and Members of the Executive of the People’s Democratic Party in lkpoba-Okha, Oredo, Egor, Uhunmwode! Orhionmwon Ovia North-East and Ovia South-West Local Government Areas of Edo South Senatorial District.