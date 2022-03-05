…awards 30 beneficiaries with scholarship grants



Lagos Nigeria, February 2022. Nigeria’s leading indigenous marketer of choice, OVH Energy Marketing, through its University Scholarship Scheme, has offered scholarships to students in universities within its host communities for the 2021/2022 academic calendar. This initiative reinforces the brand’s commitment to ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education promoting lifelong learning opportunities. The scheme aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4.



The University Scholarship Scheme, which commenced in 2018, awards scholarship grants to indigent undergraduates with outstanding potential in their second, third, or fourth year with a minimum of 2.75 CGPA. The scheme’s selection process is open to Nigerian undergraduates from host communities in which OVH Energy operates.



A key factor to driving long-term economic growth is education. It is a true agent of change contributing to the social stability of communities. It is no surprise that education is essentially tied to the success of every one of the 17 sustainable development goals. Over the years, the scheme has impacted awardees from ten host communities across Lagos state, Rivers State, Delta State, and Kaduna state.

“Education plays a key role in enhancing progress and making the world a better place. Supporting educational opportunities has always been a priority for us at OVH Energy Marketing. As schools are preparing to return to in-person classes this year, I feel it is more important than ever to continue to support families in communities that have supported our business.” said Huub Stokman, Chief Executive Officer of OVH Energy Marketing



“Our University Scholarship Scheme grants financial aid to those who need it the most. This is our way of contributing to the sustainable development of our host communities. We believe that equipping the younger generation with unfettered access to quality education will help us build a better world.” he continued.



This year, 27 undergraduate students and three graduating students were selected from Orusunmbare Apapa, Lagos state; Marine Beach, Apapa, Lagos state; Onne, Rivers State; Elekahia, Rivers State; Ogu, Rivers State; Nkopogwu, Rivers State; Epkan, Delta State; and Chikun, Kaduna State.



OVH Energy Marketing, through this scheme and other corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, continues to demonstrate its commitment to the development of its host communities.