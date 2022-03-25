By Nnamdi Ojiego

Ifo and Ewekoro Local Government Areas in Ogun Central Senatorial District, were agog on Wednesday as the maiden edition of Aderinokun Charity Cup came to an end in grand style.

The competition hosted by Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation co-founded by Ogun Central Senatorial District aspirant, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, had Santos Sports Academy as winners following a 1- 0 victory over Daleko FC.

The event started with the commencement of the seventh phase of #FreeFuelwithAderinokun for commercial motorcyclists popularly called okada riders, at NPOG Filling Station. It was followed by the commissioning of a borehole project in Itesiwaju Agosi Estate in Ifo Local Government Area. The water projects came with two water tanks each and a generator each to pump water when there is no power supply.

The grand finale of the Charity Cup which took place at the NUD Primary School in Ifo, witnessed a huge turnout. The competition was keenly contested by 24 teams before Santos Sports Academy claimed the title with a prize of 350,000 naira while Daleko FC went home with 250,000 as runners-up.

Speaking, Aderinokun assured the people of his continued support with optimism of a better future.

He said: “I’m pleased with the progress we are making through this Foundation which is to relieve people of the economic hardship in the country. Unfortunately, the people have been left behind by the government because access to potable water is one of the basic amenities people should have.

“The football competition was aimed at engaging youths in the two local government areas and it clearly delivered its purpose, with over 400 players involved and 2000 spectators in total. We are in talks with the community leaders for their needs and in about two weeks, we will be back to give interest-free loans to the people of Ifo and Ewekoro LGAs”.

The interest-free loan is projected to help businesses thrive amid the economic challenges in the country. Over 500 business men and women have benefitted from the project across Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Odeda and Obafemi-Owode Local Government Areas in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

Dignitaries that attended the event included former Commissioner for Cooperatives and Community Development in Ogun State, Prince Lekan Tejuosho; former Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs and ex-chairman of Ifo Local Government Area, Aare Tunde Alabi; Director General, Ladi Adebutu Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Semiu Shodipo amongst others.